Glow Owosso tweaks holiday events due to COVID-19

OWOSSO — Owosso’s popular series of “Glow” holiday events is going to be little bit different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changes in the 12th Glow Owosso include cancellation of the New Year’s bash in downtown Owosso, which typically attracts thousands of people. However, for the most part the Glow show will go on.
“We are not going to be the Grinch that cancels Christmas,” Glow committee member John Hankerd said Thursday. “But we will have to make a few changes to keep people safe.”
For example, instead of 2,000 to 4,000 people lining the streets to watch the Glow parade, there will be a driving parade, where residents can cruise around — ideally, in lighted vehicles — and check out parked floats, and decorated homes and churches.
The Owosso Glow Cruise will take place Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. A free map designating all of the spots where lit-up attractions can be found will be distributed in advance.
Organizations that typically build floats will be encouraged to do so for the cruise, and they will be stationed in high-visibility spots around the city.
Residents can participate, too, by lighting up their homes and yards with at least 1,000 lights and registering in advance. Details about the cruise and other holiday events will be posted on the Downtown Owosso Facebook page.
“Residents can make a nice display, and we’ll put them on the map,” Hankerd said.
Josh Adams, executive director of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, urged people to shop downtown while participating in holiday activities.
“COVID in general has made many businesses change their plans a little, and that’s the best approach for keeping people safe,” Adams said. “But we encourage people to shop at our local businesses. If they ever needed support, it’s in 2020.
“Also, Owossoans take pride in having these holiday events, and it’s been a really hard thing for us to not be able to do this year everything we usually do,” Adams continued. “We think the Glow Cruise is a great compromise.”
In another big change, the annual Christmas tree lighting, in the Main Street Plaza at the corner of Main and Washington streets, will take place virtually on Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s the lineup of 2020 Owosso Glow events, which launch Oct. 23:
n 3 to 7 p.m. Friday — A Ghostly Gala: The adult-themed shopping event encourages people to dress up in Halloween costumes and visit downtown businesses. People can have their pictures taken in a photo booth and post them to the Downtown Owosso Facebook page for sharing. A downtown gift basket drawing will be open to attendees who visit all downtown participating locations.
n 9 a.m. Saturday — Pink Panther Family Fun Run: An event to support those fighting cancer for the 2020 Pink Panther Family Fun Run. All participants will receive a plush Pink Panther, a pink long-sleeved T-shirt.
n 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 — Decorate Downtown: All interested residents are invited to join Owosso Main Street in decorating Downtown Owosso for the holiday season. The group will string lights, build the downtown Christmas tree and pick up trash throughout downtown.
n 3 t0 8 p.m. Nov. 13 — Ladies Night Out: A ladies-themed retail shopping event will offer a downtown gift basket drawing for attendees who visit all downtown participating locations.
n Nov. 26 — Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting: The OMS/DDA Promotions Committee will be posting a virtual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Facebook, with details to come.
n 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 — Downtown Owosso Glow Cruise
n 9 a.m. Nov. 28 — Small Business Saturday and Glow 5K Run/Walk
n 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 — Horse and carriage rides will be offered to support local and small business shopping.
n 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 — Christmas Cookie Cruise: Much like the Chocolate Walk, this is a ticketed event for all residents. Participants will walk from business to business collecting cookies. Horse and carriage rides will be offered.
n 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 — Ugly Sweater Saturday: Business owners, employees and shoppers are encouraged to wear ugly sweaters throughout the day. Horse and carriage rides will be offered.
n 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 — Christmas on Main: Businesses are encouraged to conduct free holiday activities for children and families inside or outside their stores.
