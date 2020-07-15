CORUNNA — The cancellation of this year’s Shiawassee County Fair won’t prevent dozens of semitrucks from illuminating the streets of Owosso and Corunna during the fair’s annual light parade, organizers said Sunday.
The fifth annual Semi-Truck Light Parade rumbles out of the gates at 9 p.m. Aug. 1. The 14-mile parade route begins at the fairgrounds, follows State Road into Corunna, then west on Corunna Avenue (M-71) to Washington Street in Owosso, and then back east on M-21 to State Road before turning south and finally returning to the fairgrounds.
“It’s a spectacular sight, if you can find a good spot to sit and watch when they come by,” Fair Manager Ric Crawford said of last year’s event. “You’ll hear them coming, because they’re all blowing their horns. I can hear them from two miles away. It’s unbelievable.”
Trucks will begin lining up at the fairgrounds, 2900 E. Hibbard Road, at 8 p.m. The fairgrounds will not be open to the public, organizers said Sunday in a Facebook post.
Additionally, the annual truck show that typically precedes the light parade has been canceled because of the coronavirus, organizers said.
“With our 14-mile-long parade route, the (Shiawassee County Fair) committee reminds you that there is plenty of room to respect the social distancing guidelines,” officials said in the post.
The Shiawassee County Fair Board of Directors voted in May to cancel this year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 9-15. The decision, reached by a 22-2 vote, marked the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.
For more information on the upcoming light parade, visit facebook.com/ShiawasseeTruckShow.
(1) comment
So awesome! Cannot wait to see it, thank you guys!
