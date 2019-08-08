Family opens ‘library’ in honor of daughter’s birthday

OWOSSO — The Wiggins family recently set up a little free library outside their home on King Street in honor of their daughter Payton’s 10th birthday.
The Corunna Middle School student opened the library by cutting a red ribbon, tying it shut July 31.
According to her mom, Britt Wiggins, the library includes such books as “Charlotte’s Web,” and others featuring characters like Judy Moody, Dr. Seuss, Disney titles, Star Wars and more. She said there will be cook books, as well as books by Dave Ramsey, Joyce Meyer, Clive Cussler and Danielle Steel for adults.
“People are welcome to bring their own donations and put them in the box, too,” she said. “This is a great help.”
