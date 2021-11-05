CORUNNA — The Corunna branch of the Community District Library will host Kevin Wood as he portrays Abraham Lincoln in a program titled, “Lincoln and Thanksgiving.”
The event is at 6:30 .m. Thursday at 210 E. Corunna Ave.
“President Abraham Lincoln” will discuss how the annual observance of the Thanksgiving holiday came to be established in the fall of 1863 during the Civil War.
He also shares a little bit about his own personal story.
Wood is a professional Lincoln presenter who has been portraying Lincoln since 2000, and on a professional basis since 2015.
Wood also writes a blog, “Loath to Close… Still!,” which encourages others to reflect upon and learn from President Lincoln’s life and legacy. For more information about Wood’s programs, visit mrlincoln.com.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Register online under Events at mycdl.org, in person, or by calling the branch at (989) 743-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.