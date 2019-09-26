Morrice homecoming events highlighted

MORRICE — Spirit Week is in full swing at Morrice High School, leading up to Friday’s parade and the homecoming game against Genesee.
Dress-up days have been taking place all week. Monday was Pajama Day, Tuesday was TikTok/Meme Day, Wednesday was Dynamic Duo Day, today is DreamWorks Day and Friday is Spirit Day.
The parade, set for 5 p.m. Friday, has a DreamWorks float theme. The seventh-grade float theme is “How to Train Your Dragon”; the eighth-grade theme is “Flushed Away”; the ninth-grade theme is “Kung Fu Panda”; the 10th-grade theme is “Bee Movie”; the 11th-grade theme is “Madagascar”; and the 12th-grade theme is “Shrek.”
The game starts at 7 p.m.
The 12th-grade queen candidates are Amanda Miller, Gracie Nowak and Jenna O’Berry. King candidates are Shane Cole, Max Jackson and Jack Nanasy.
Homecoming representatives from the ninth grade are Destiny Havens-Aleo, Travis Farrow and Payton McGowan. Adriann Monear, Makayla Thomas and Matthew Carpenter are the 10th-grade reps.
The 11th-grade reps are Jordyn Cartier and Jonathon Carpenter.
The homecoming dance, for high school students, starts at 10 p.m. Saturday.
