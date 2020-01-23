LENNON — The Lennon branch of the Community District Library will host a “For the Birds” craft at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
In observance of National Bird-Feeding Month, attendees will make birdseed cakes and paint a mini-birdhouse. All supplies will be furnished.
Pre-registration is required. The Lennon Library is located at 11904 Lennon Road. Call (810) 621-3202 to sign up.
