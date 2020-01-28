FRANKENMUTH — The Corunna HIgh School snow sculpture team took second place this past weekend during Zehnder’s Snowfest competition.
Kristy Whalen, Bailey Hart, Brooke Fugate, Bridget Napier and Shannon Dasen placed with their work, “Bonds are Broken.”
High schools competed in a single block snow sculpting competition for Zehnder’s Snowfest.
Bay City John Glenn High School’s Team B of Madeline Jacobs, Cody Bell, Noah Theiler, Haleigh Reed and Jeremy Mynderse won the competition with its work, “Python.”
John Glenn’s Team A – Megan Luzack, Ryan Kwiatkowski, Jen Tomczak, Thomas Lewis and Amy Lynne Pobanz — finished third with, “Peace and War.”
Holly High School won the People’s Choice Award with “Flow of Life.”
