CORUNNA — The Corunna branch of the Community District Library will host a cooking demonstration at 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Under the direction of chef Hannah Poyner, student sous chefs from the Owosso Culinary Club will demonstrate how to make bread bowls and cheddar broccoli soup. Tasting and recipes will be shared.
Seating is limited, so preregistration is required. Call (989) 743-4800.
