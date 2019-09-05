GRAND BLANC — Tournament officials announced this week that two Michigan based bands, 3rd Degree Burns and Tripp ‘N’ Dixie, will open the 2019 Ally Challenge community concert for multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley.
The second Ally Challenge concert is Sept. 14 on the driving range at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club following the second round of competition at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren.
Concert gates open at 4 p.m. with college football showing on the big screen. 3rd Degree Burns will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. and Tripp ‘N’ Dixie at 6:30 p.m. Headliner Dierks Bentley is scheduled to perform beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, Sept. 12-15, is a regular event on PGA TOUR Champions, which will give way to the third-annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs—a season-ending, three tournament series used to determine the Tour’s season-long champion.
All three rounds of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.
For more information about The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, visit theallychallenge.com.
