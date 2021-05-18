CORUNNA — The next meeting of a social group for those finding their way following the loss of a spouse is set for Thursday.
The Third Thursdays session will take place at 6 p.m. inside the Eagle Scout pavilion (across from the historical village) at McCurdy Park. Attendees are invited to bring their own meal and beverage.
Questions about the group can be directed to trish@bruckmansmoving.net or Robin at (989) 634-5818.
