LAINGSBURG — The Shiawassee Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel invites all public school retirees to attend a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at St. Isadore Catholic Church.
Following the meal, there will be a short business meeting. After the meeting, Chuck Abshagan from MARSP will provide a program for attendees.
The cost is $10 per person for the meal and program. Retirees are encouraged to bring a friend. Call President Joyce Rairick at (989) 743-3134 by Oct. 11 to reserve a place. The meal is free for first-timers who have just joined MARSP.
The group is also collecting items for the food bank such as canned goods and paper products (bathroom tissue, paper towels, tissues, etc,.) and shampoos, soaps, toothpaste, etc.
