OWOSSO — The Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library will host a program on Michigan POW camps during World War II at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
Greg Sumner, a professor of history at the University of Detroit Mercy, will present a slideshow telling the story of the German and Italian POWs housed in Michigan during the war. Many of them worked on farms or helped to maintain public spaces. Some prisoners also established enduring friendships with their captors.
Sumner will have copies of his book available for purchase after his presentation.
For more information on this or other library programs, call the library at (989) 725-5134.
