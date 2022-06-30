The Argus-Press
CHESANING — Fireworks are coming to the skies of Chesaning tonight at Showboat Park.
Gates open to the park at 4 p.m., with food vendors available on site.
The cost to attend is $5 per vehicle. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
For more information, call (989) 845-3055.
