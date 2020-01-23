DURAND — Nomination forms are now available at Durand Union Station for Railroad Person of the Year.
Those interested also may find nominations at durandstation.org, Durand City Hall or the Durand Memorial branch of the Shiawassee District Library.
Nominations are due by March 1. The selection committee (composed of former Railroad Persons of the Year) will choose this year’s honoree.
To be nominated a person must be working, or have worked, for a railroad company from the surrounding Durand area. Community and church service will also be considerations.
Durand Railroad Days is May 14, 15, 16 and 17.
On May 15, there will be an honoring ceremony for this year’s Railroad Person of the Year. The honoree will also ride in the Railroad Days Festival Parade May 16.
