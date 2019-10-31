Musicale presents Kairos Saxophone Quartet

OWOSSO — The community is invited to attend a concert of The Kairos Saxophone Quartet at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St.
Refreshments and social time will follow the program. A donation will help to contribute to the monthly music performances given October through May.
The Kairos Saxophone Quartet is an undergraduate chamber ensemble comprised of musicians studying at Central Michigan University. The Greek word “Kairos” was chosen as the groups name because of its meaning: the right or opportune moment.
Recently, Kairos has been recognized both at the regional and divisional rounds of the Music Teachers National Association Chamber Music Competition, as well as the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition.
“I was honored to have heard this saxophone quartet at the Michigan Federation of Music Club annual convention this last spring,” Owosso Musicale President Susan Rigoulot said. “It was an enthusiastic performance that raised me right off my seat. The dynamic music these musicians created was outstanding and was enjoyed by all. This saxophone quartet is a musical ensemble composed of four saxophones — soprano, alto, tenor and baritone — with a large range and a variety of tone colours.
“We are very fortunate to have The Kairos Saxophone Quartet come to our community This will be an afternoon of high quality musical entertainment from four young award winning musicians,” she added.
Kyle Pokropowicz is a senior at Central Michigan University, studying music education. He is from Sterling Heights.
Emmet Harris is currently pursuing a music performance degree at CMU. He grew up and currently lives in the Lansing area.
Kaylee Bernard is beginning her final year of her music education degree at CMU. She hopes to attend graduate school to become a professor of saxophone and music theory.
Aaron Rajewski is entering into his fourth year at CMU studying music education. He is originally from Bay City. Being able to collaborate with his peers and close friends is one of his favorite ways to create music.
The public is welcome to attend any of Owosso Musicales programs and all venues are barrier-free.
For more information, call (989) 723-3728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.