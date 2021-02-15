MAPLE GROVE TWP. — Twin Township Ambulance has resumed conducting drawings.
Thursday night at Big Joe’s Bar, at Layton Corner, Christy Marble’s ticket was drawn. She picked No. 48. That card had the seven of diamonds. She took home $25.
The next drawing is at 8 p.m. Thursday. Each ticket is $1 with the estimated jack pot $2,500.
Tickets are available at Bauman Brothers Auto parts, Big Joe’s Bar, Tip N Point and Golden Comb Hair salon.
Proceeds benefit the ambulance service.
