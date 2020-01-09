LANSING — Applications are being accepted for the Porcupine Mountains Artist-in-Residence Program for the 2020 spring, summer and fall and 2021 winter residencies.
The program is open to artists and artisans whose work can be influenced by the northern wilderness setting of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Michigan’s largest state park encompasses 25 miles of shoreline, four inland lakes, entire river systems, waterfalls, wooded peaks and an escarpment.
The program offers writers, composers and all visual and performing artists an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the park and to express it through their art form. Each year a number of artists will be selected for residencies lasting a minimum of two weeks.
Artists will be given the use of a rustic cabin located on the Little Union River and, if requested, a three-night backcountry permit so that they may live in and explore the park’s 60,000 acres.
Artists will be asked to share their experiences with the public through demonstrations or talks. The artists are required to contribute an art piece representative of their stay.
Selection will be based on artistic integrity, ability to reside in a wilderness environment, a willingness to donate a finished piece of art inspired by their stay in the Porcupine Mountains, and the artist’s ability to relate and interpret the park through their art medium.
Applications for the 2020 spring, summer and fall and 2021 winter residencies must be received by Feb. 14. Selections will be announced by early April.
Application materials for the program can be found at the Friends of the Porkies Web page at porkies.org/artist-in-residence.
