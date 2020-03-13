OWOSSO — The St. Patrick’s party planned by Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee for today has been postponed, on the recommendation of the Shiawassee County Health Department.
In addition, the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and Corunna Parks and Recreation’s Daddy-Daughter Dance have has been postponed over the coronavirus.
The county has recommended canceling or postponing gatherings that may draw more than 100 people, out of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Sponsors and those who purchased tickets for the Respite party, originally scheduled to take place at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso Township, will be contacted when the event is rescheduled.
They will be able to receive refunds, if desired. For more information, call Respite at (989) 725-1127.
The Durand Chamber’s March 19 event also has not rescheduled, but will make an announcement at that time.
“We regret any inconvenience, but look forward to celebrating in the future,” Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld said in a press release.
The Corunna dance, slated for March 21, now will be combined with the Mother-Son Dance scheduled for April 18.
“We have relied on public health officials’ guidance to employ social distancing in making this decision,” officials said in a Facebook post. “If you have sent in your payment and can not make the new date, please message us and we will refund your money, otherwise your registration will carry over to the new date.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.