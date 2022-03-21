Owosso author publishes book

OWOSSO — Former Owosso resident Gary Fox has published a second novel, “You Can Go Back” in his “Mark Donovan” series, the author said in a press release.
The series is about a retired special agent from the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division, now a partner with his best friend from high school, who is a defense attorney.
In the book, Donovan, based in Owosso, receives a call from an old school friend in Augusta, Georgia, whose husband was murdered. Donovan discovers the murder and two others are tied to local government corruption.
Fox and his wife Jennifer now reside in the mountains of northeast Georgia, retired after 30 years in the Army and Army reserves. He had deployments to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
