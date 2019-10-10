OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is hosting an open oil, acrylic and drawing series with Philip Ruehle for eight weeks, starting Oct. 16.
The classes are 1 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday through Dec. 11, except Nov. 27.
Students, will receive one-on-one instruction while exploring the painting genre of their choice (still life, landscape, portraiture, non-objective abstract, etc).
Students need to bring their own supplies. Mineral spirits will be provided. The cost is $155 for SAC members or $165 for guests.
Pre-registration and payment are required. Call the Center at (989) 723-8354. The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive.
