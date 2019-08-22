OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering a basket weaving workshop with Sue Collins of Saginaw.
The class will create a market basket; there is a photo on the SAC website, shiawasseearts.org.
The workshop is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The cost is $35 for SAC members or $40 for non-members. No experience is required.
Older home-school youth are welcome to join the workshop. Coffee and tea will be provided. Participants should bring a sack lunch or snack.
Call (989) 723-8354 to register or for information.
