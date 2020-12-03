VENICE TWP. — The Venice Township and Swartz Creek Area fire departments will be escorting Santa through the Village of Lennon, Gansley subdivision, Arderlean subdivision and Lennon Green Estates from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Santa will be handing out goodies to good boys and girls. Please turn your front porch light on and watch for the fire trucks. After it stops, escort your child to see Santa.
The event is also being made possible by Waste Management and McCarthy Construction.
