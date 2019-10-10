NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop branch of the Community District Library is celebrating Soctober by collecting socks for all ages.
Sock donations can be dropped off at the library during normal hours. After the end of October the socks will be donated to the homeless.
Imagination Station takes place at the library at 2:45 p.m. Monday. STEAM activities for children 7 to 12 will be available. Snacks will be provided.
Story hour is at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will make a craft and enjoy a snack.
Kids are invited to make a Monster Puppet for Halloween at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 21. All supplies will be provided.
Pre-registration is required. Call (810) 638-7575.
