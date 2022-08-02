OWOSSO — The Z Hall is hosting its summer Dinner in the Garden series for the next four Wednesday evenings (Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24) from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of hearty homestyle meals in the sculpture garden, with live music providing a relaxing ambience to gather with friends, a press release states.
The Z Hall features a garden area with hundreds of flowering plants, a brick walk way, water fountain features, special granite sculptures, a gazebo and a variety of lawn games.
The Dinner In The Garden series will offer a variety of cuisine experiences over the four weeks, including hearty salad offerings; roasted pork loin with cherry chutney; pasta and wine; baked herb chicken; cajun specialties; and of course, the Czech fried chicken. The Z Hall also offers full bar service during the Dinner In The Garden evenings.
The Z Hall will be showcasing a variety of musicians who will play different music genres, including easy listening, classic rock, jazz and country.
“We are excited about creating a unique experience for friends and families to gather together for a special evening of relational enjoyment,” said David Skjaerlund, owner of The Z Hall. “There is nothing that compares to relaxing around a table of good cuisine, listening to gifted musicians, and enjoying the beauty of summer.”
Dinner reservations are required a day in advance and tickets can be purchased at thezhall.com/events. If weather is unfavorable, the dinner event will be held indoors.
For more information, call The Z Hall at (989) 723-7028
