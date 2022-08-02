OWOSSO — The Z Hall is hosting its summer Dinner in the Garden series for the next four Wednesday evenings (Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24) from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of hearty homestyle meals in the sculpture garden, with live music providing a relaxing ambience to gather with friends, a press release states.

