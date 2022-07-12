SUMMERPraise! holds second show

OWOSSO — The second concert of the SUMMERPraise! series will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell Amphitheater. The group Three Bridges will return to Owosso for the third time.
Attendees are invited to join at 7:20 p.m. for a hymn singing with Mike Reath before Three Bridges takes the stage. An offering will be taken. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended. The Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, is the alternate rain site.
According to a press release, the Hendersonville, Tennessee, trio Three Bridges has enjoyed “great radio success” on the gospel national music charts, including seven top 10s and three No. 1 songs.
The trio consists of Elliott McCoy, who is manager and baritone for the group, Shannon Smith on lead, and Jeremie Hudson on tenor. They have sung together since 2010.
McCoy is a native of eastern Kentucky and his heritage is from the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud. He has spent more than 38 years in gospel music and recorded more than 30 albums.
Smith, of Alabama, was a solo artist for two years before joining the Imperials in 2002. He sang with the Imperials for six years, after which he was a music worship leader for a year and a half at a Florida church, until being called by Elliott to join Three Bridges.
Jeremie Hudson became the music minister of a Tennessee church and was invited to join the Imperials after they sang at his church. After nine years with them, he became a minister of music again, before he received a call from Three Bridges in 2010 inviting him to join them as tenor.
Individuals who wish to be involved as a patron with a one-time gift of $50 or more should send a check to Lynn Webster, 814 E Oliver St. in Owosso. Make checks payable to the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association.
