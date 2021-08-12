SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Shiawassee County Fair hosted area senior citizens Tuesday on Senior Day.
At the free show tent, the oldest patrons were recognized.
The three oldest men and woman were honored: Al Holler, age 97; Don Brown, age 93; Don Hamilton, age 88; Luella Brown, age 92; Catherine Hamilton, age 90; and Mary Spencer, age 92.
Bingo was sponsored by Sunnyside Florist, which provided corsages and boutonnieres. The canned goods and paper products for the Bingo winnings were donated by Riverside Market in Durand and the Hazelton Dairy 4-H club in memory of Thelma Jacobs who hosted Bingo for more than 30 years.
