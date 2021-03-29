OWOSSO — The 2021 Kids in Curwood Country parade is seeking entries.
The parade is slated for 7 p.m. June 4. The theme of this year’s parade is The Great Outdoors.
Applications for the parade are available at the Curwood Festival office or online at curwoodfestival.com. Email completed applications to KidsinCurwoodparade@gmail.com. The deadline for entries is May 7.
Prizes will be awarded for Most Creative, Best float, Best float runner up, Best Walking unit, Best Walking runner up and will be awarded at the end of the parade.
For more information, contact Dave or Tracey Minarik at KidsinCurwoodparade@gmail.com.
