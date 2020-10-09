Corunna students celebrate homecoming

CORUNNA — Corunna High School students have been taking part in homecoming week activites this week ahead of tonight’s football game against Owosso.
Tonight’s 7 p.m. game will be preceded by a parade through downtown starting at 6 p.m. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime at Nick Annese Field.
Also tonight, the school plans to livestream the game for students. The ticketed event will require masks by those attending. Food trucks will be on hand. Students who attend are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Doors to the student event open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. There will be no sales at the door.
This week, CHS students have taken part in various events celebrating the big screen. Monday was Marvel Monday as they dressed up as their favorite superheroes. Tuesday was Take Two twin day, Wednesday was Walt Disney day, Thursday was Back to the Future day with clothes from past decades, and today is black and gold day.
