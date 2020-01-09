LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Singers invites area residents to join for spring 2020.
The community choir, established in 1976, performs a variety of music. Rehearsals for our spring 2020 concerts (April 18 and 19) begin Tuesday at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum St., under the direction of Steven Easterling.
Auditions are not required. Rehearsals take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
For more information, call Easterling at (810) 624-5485 or Janice Hurst at (517) 651-5937.
