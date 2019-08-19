Owosso native reflects on Woodstock experience

OWOSSO — When Owosso native Robert Mogg and his two friends Chris Mason and Mike Foote were gearing up for their trip to Woodstock in August 1969, they decided to pack suits and ties, in case the festival turned out to be a drag.
“Out of a half million people at Woodstock, the three of us there were probably the only ones who took suits with us thinking —if we got bored — we’d take our very first trip into New York City and go to some clubs, that was our backup plan,” Mogg said. “I can’t imagine anyone else being stupid enough out of a half million people to bring suits and ties, but we did.”
So how long did it take before the three young men realized they wouldn’t be needing their suits?
“It was immediate…once the bands started…with Richie Havens, he was wonderful, they were all wonderful.”
Woodstock was held Aug. 15-18 at a dairy farm in Bethel, New York. The festival drew more than 400,000 people and featured The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Jimi Hendrix, among others.
Mogg was 19 at the time, and had been working near Crystal Lake — where his family owned a cottage — for the Montcalm County Road Commission, to help pay for his education at Central Michigan University.
Mason and Foote also had family cottages on Crystal Lake, and after hearing about Woodstock, the three young men piled into a 1967 Ford Maverick, driving more than 700 miles to catch the show
“To me, it was a camp out with big name bands, it was going to be a big dance and there was going to be a lot of girls there. That was the only thing I knew about Woodstock,” Mogg said. “I didn’t know anything else. I knew nothing about it turning into a Nixon anti-war campaign against Vietnam and peace and love and all that stuff.”
They arrived early Friday, Aug. 15, well before the first act (Richie Havens) took the stage, parking roughly two miles from the festival site, according to Mogg. Once the group got in and got settled, they were approximately 300 yards from the stage, Mogg said, just slightly off of dead center.
“It was absolutely perfect in terms of the sound system because the speakers on the scaffolds were raised way up,” Mogg said. “We were in the perfect position to have the music come straight to us. Watching the movies and the documentaries doesn’t do the sound system justice.”
The massive amount of people made it easy to get lost, Mogg said, as he noted that he often relied on the help of strangers to get back to his friends after taking a stroll or using the restroom.
“There’d be a couple of times, especially at night, where I’m lost…you’d wait until the music stops for intermission where there’s no noise and I’d just scream out ‘Hey Michigan! Hey Michigan!’ and a chain of helpers would say ‘Michigan! Someone looking for Michigan!’ and you could hear it go down the line,” Mogg said. “All of the sudden I’d hear ‘Michigan’s this way! Michigan’s this way!’ People would help you out.”
Mogg added that he didn’t remember being all that hungry at Woostock, as neighboring campers provided food.
“Everyone, absolutely everyone was friendly and nice no matter where you were at. I never heard an ill word from anyone anywhere. I never saw anything that even resembled an altercation or problem,” Mogg said. “Everybody was helping anybody and everybody that they could. That was probably the most amazing thing about the whole venture.”
Rains delayed Woodstock’s Saturday performances until late in the evening, with many acts, including Sly & The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, and The Who, playing in the middle of the night. Mogg said he remembers briefly nodding off on his blanket every now and then as the music continued into Sunday morning.
“It was actually Sly & The Family Stone in the middle of the night who got people up and dancing….Sly got everyone to stand up and throw out the peace sign. All of sudden, you can see 300,000, 400,000 people stand up and start dancing. That was pretty awesome…just being there. Everyone was fantastic,” Mogg said.
“And I remember when the sun rose over the Catskill Mountains, it was The Who playing “Pinball Wizard.” They were just finishing up the song as the sun climbed over the mountains and shined on us,” he continued.
Mogg said he and his friends left Monday morning, shortly before Jimi Hendrix took the stage.
Now 69, Mogg is a retired social worker from Shiawassee County Mental Health. He noted that co-workers throughout the years often asked him about his experience.
“I retired two years ago, and they decided to make my retirement a Woodstock theme,” Mogg said.
“Our director came into work on my last day, the day of my retirement party, wearing a flower child outfit. They had the flowers and the hair, they were right out of the sixties…that made me laugh, that was pretty cool.”
As for one of his favorite post-Woodstock encounters, Mogg spoke of a time when he went to a biker bar near Crystal Lake. After telling a few bikers that he had heard Janis Joplin perform at the festival, about a dozen people lined up to shake his hand.
“I just laughed. I couldn’t believe that these guys wanted to shake my hand because I’ve been to Woodstock, these big motorcycle guys. I think about it right now, it still just cracks me up,” Mogg said.
