CORUNNA — The following events are planned at the branches of the Community District Library in the coming weeks.
Space and supplies may be limited so pre-registration is required.
n At 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Morrice branch, Caricature Drawings will be done by an artist for ages 12 through adult. Call (517) 625-7911.
n At 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the New Lothrop branch, Christmas Tree Crafts. Create a Christmas Tree using a styrofoam cone. Cones and pins will be provided. Participants must bring either fabric, ribbon, or burlap to use. Call (810) 638-7575.
n At 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Lennon branch, Rustic Christmas Tree Ornament crafts. Call (810) 621-3202.
n At 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Perry branch, a Mini Gingerbread House class. Student sous chefs will discuss how to make gingerbread and participants will put together and decorate a mini gingerbread house. Call (517) 625-3166.
n Note the monthly adult Coloring & Conversation normally held at the Corunna branch on the third Monday is canceled for December. The next session will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20.
All branches will be closed December 24, 25, 26 and 31. Branches will also be closed Jan. 1.
