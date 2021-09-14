PERRY — Pre-registration is now available for the 2021 PerryFest Classic Car Show.
The show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St.
Online registration is available through Thursday at carshowsoftware.com. The fee is $15 per vehicle.
Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. to winners, including “Best of Show,” “Mayor’s Choice,” “Perry Police Department Choice” and “Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office’s Choice.”
Votes are computer tabulated.
There will be food, including: chicken dinner or smoked brisket sandwiches, prepared/served by the Williamston Eagles FOE Riders; Brent’s Pizza of Perry; Whenever Weinnies; and goodies and snacks sold by the Perry Garden Club, including mums, pumpkins and gourds, doughnuts, popcorn, coffee and water.
For more information, contact Stu Jackson at (517) 675-6908 or Jackson.stu@gmail.com.
