DURAND — Railroad Days held its first Michigan Easy-Bake Off competition Friday.
Children between the ages of 4 and 12 competed for first, second and third place by baking and decorating cakes via Easy-Bake ovens.
The Michigan Easy-Bake Off Program is a non-profit organization that travels to different areas to hold competitions. It was started in 2014 by Spencer Whitehead of Flint. His daughter Charlotte Whitehead and her friend Amaya Lorence assisted children and their parents in Friday’s competition.
“This is our first one of the year,” Spencer Whitehead said. “We’re looking forward to getting started.”
The Easy-Bake Off was scheduled to be part of the Railroad Days festivities a couple years ago, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Nevaeh Mosher was one of the first children to sign up and she was accompanied by her mother, Brandy Mosher, and Bailey Jenson. Nevaeh said she was most excited to decorate her cake.
Twenty-one contestants participated in the free, sponsored event. Everyone received participation ribbons, but only the top three got unique ones.
First place went to Hailey Fox, second went to Scarlett Jackson and third went to Sofia Mejia.
After the contestants finished baking and decorating, judges Zach DeGood, Lynne Bowden and Mollie Shay chose the winners based on best presentation. Each of the judges owns a bakery in the Durand area.
For many, including Mosher, this was their first time using an Easy-Bake Oven, so Spencer Whitehead walked everyone through the process.
Whitehead said he came up with the idea for Easy-Bake competitions when one of his daughters, her cousin and two friends asked him to judge who made the best cake.
The program holds competitions at Salvation Army summer camps, festivals, senior centers and schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.