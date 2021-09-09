Dressed and ready to perform

OWOSSO — Live indoor performances return to the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts this week with the female-dominated comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.”
Set in the 1990s, the play follows five very different bridesmaids hiding in an upstairs bedroom, each trying to escape the wedding reception of a bride of whom — they quickly realize — none is very fond. The show contains adult language and addresses mature topics — child abuse, abortion and sexual assault among them — and may not be suitable for all viewers, according to Director Lyn Freeman.
“It does have some darkness to it, but it’s got a lot of fun to it, too,” Freeman said. “It’s really good, it’s funny.”
Opening night is 8 p.m. Friday, bringing an end to an 18-month theater hiatus at the Lebowsky brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Additional performances are slated for 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, along with 8 p.m. shows Sept. 17-18 and a 2 p.m. show Sept. 19.
Masks will be required for all audience members regardless of vaccination status. The six-member cast is vaccinated, Freeman said.
“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” was originally set to be performed at Lebowsky in the spring of 2020. The cast had about a week of rehearsals under its belt when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the widespread closure of entertainment venues across the country. Months of uncertainty followed.
Freeman even reached a point at which she’d accepted the fact that show wouldn’t happen, but a July message from Lebowsky Artistic Director Garrett Bradley changed things. He asked Freeman what she thought about “Five Women” being the theater’s first show back following the lengthy pandemic closure.
She was thrilled.
“I have this show in my head and I want to finish it,” Freeman said. “I had all of the set in my head, everything blocked in my head so it’s exciting to get to do it, finally after all of this.”
While Freeman quickly shifted back into her familiar role as director, it took some cast members a bit longer to grasp the reality of returning to the stage.
“I sort of wrote it off up until we started rehearsals (in August),” said Stephanie Banghart, who plays Trisha, a “maneater” and friend of the bride, in the show. “It just never felt real.
“It’s kind of cool, especially because we were the ones who lost out,” she continued. “Being the first show back is sort of like a nice button on the end of this. It’s got extra meaning because it was the one that got taken out.”
The cast resumed rehearsals in August, albeit with a few new members. Devin Brant and Lebowsky newcomer Erin Hoffman have joined to play the roles of Frances and Mindy, respectively, filling openings created by the lengthy pandemic delay.
Though her first show at Lebowsky, Hoffman admits she hasn’t had much trouble fitting in. She attended college with Banghart and previously performed on stage with fellow “Five Women” castmates Amy Brainerd (Georgeanne) and Heath Sartorius (Tripp).
“It’s like hanging out with your family,” Hoffman said of rehearsals.
“It’s instant connection,” Banghart added, touting the cast’s incredible on-stage chemistry.
Grace Rosen plays the bride’s rebellious, sarcastic younger sister Meredith. The opportunity to participate in a female-dominated comedy was one Rosen admits she couldn’t pass up.
“I feel like you do not see those things together, (women and comedy),” Rosen said. “(This show) reminds me so much (of the movie “Bridesmaids”). There are all these different characters that are so funny and crazy, but relatable. Everybody has vulnerable moments where you see them kind of breaking down in different ways.”
Brainerd tackles the role of Georgeanne, a friend of the bride dealing with her own personal turmoil.
“She’s very emotional and so it’s kind of like a license to be really big and a little bit over the top, (but) that’s also the challenging part of the role,” Brainerd said. “You always want to walk that line … The emotional pain that she’s in is very real for her and so you don’t want to lose the truth of that.”
Cast members readily admit they’ve each developed a newfound appreciation for the arts amid the pandemic. The energy of live theater, they say, simply can’t be replicated.
“We have not been able to do that (in a while),” Brainerd said. “Now you can have it back.”
“This theater needs the audience as much as the audience needs this theater and right now is when we really need to support each other,” Banghart added. “I hope that people turn out and support us because we really need it.”
For more information about “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” visit lebowskycenter.com.
