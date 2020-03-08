OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival this week announced candidates for the 2019 Curwood Festival Pageant.

There are five young women competing for the title of Miss Curwood. The pageant is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.

Doors for the pageant open at 6 p.m. The theater opens at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased when doors open, as well as at the Curwood Festival office during the week. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12.

Candidates for Miss Curwood include:

Elleah Barnhill, 17

Sponsor: Mid Michigan Monument

Parents: Anthony and Julie Barnhill

School: Owosso High School, senior

Alayna Best, 17

Sponsor: Pheasants Forever

Parents: Anthony and Stacy Best

School: Durand High School, senior

Madison Chmiko, 20

Sponsor: SS Equestrian Center

Parents: Mike and Rene Chmiko

School: Baker College, freshman

Lily Kregger, 19

Sponsor: Nelson House Funeral Home

Parents: Kevin and Janena Kregger

School: Baker College, freshman

Nadine Stowell, 18

Sponsor: Coleen’s Greens

Parents: Kirk and Coleen Stowell

School: Corunna High School, senior

