OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival this week announced candidates for the 2019 Curwood Festival Pageant.
There are five young women competing for the title of Miss Curwood. The pageant is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.
Doors for the pageant open at 6 p.m. The theater opens at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased when doors open, as well as at the Curwood Festival office during the week. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12.
Candidates for Miss Curwood include:
Elleah Barnhill, 17
Sponsor: Mid Michigan Monument
Parents: Anthony and Julie Barnhill
School: Owosso High School, senior
Alayna Best, 17
Sponsor: Pheasants Forever
Parents: Anthony and Stacy Best
School: Durand High School, senior
Madison Chmiko, 20
Sponsor: SS Equestrian Center
Parents: Mike and Rene Chmiko
School: Baker College, freshman
Lily Kregger, 19
Sponsor: Nelson House Funeral Home
Parents: Kevin and Janena Kregger
School: Baker College, freshman
Nadine Stowell, 18
Sponsor: Coleen’s Greens
Parents: Kirk and Coleen Stowell
School: Corunna High School, senior
