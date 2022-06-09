OWOSSO — Curwood Festival announced its award winners Tuesday from Friday’s Kids in Curwood Parade:
n Best Walking Unit: Ashleigh’s Dance Shack
n Runner-up Walking Unit: Owosso Girls Softball
n Best Float Unit: Impact Dance Collective
n Runner-up Float Unit: Elite Early Learning Center
n Most Creative: Becks Black Belt Academy
Awards and prizes will be mailed to the groups in the coming week.
