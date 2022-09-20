Owosso resident survives sudden-death bake-off on Food Network show

Owosso baker Jill Davis makes a lemon meringue pie cupcake in a sudden-death bake-off on the second episode of “Halloween Baking Championship.”

 Screenshot/Food Network

OWOSSO — Owosso baker Jill Davis said she has unfinished business at the Henson Hotel.

Davis nearly saw her time at the hotel come to an end on Monday’s episode, but she survived a sudden-death bake-off to advance to the third episode of the eighth season of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.