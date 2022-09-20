Owosso resident survives sudden-death bake-off on Food Network show

OWOSSO — Owosso baker Jill Davis said she has unfinished business at the Henson Hotel.
Davis nearly saw her time at the hotel come to an end on Monday’s episode, but she survived a sudden-death bake-off to advance to the third episode of the eighth season of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Davis was forced into the bake-off after her spiced chocolate Sachertorte with mango-apricot filling and passion fruit ganache failed to impress the judges. The three judges — celebrity chefs Zac Young, Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell — tabbed her cake as the worst of the second round (“The Killer”).
“I love that you took a risk — I just wish the cake had supported your flavors,” Young said.
“I don’t understand. I feel like it’s a little too much,” Hall said. “There were so many different flavors to the point where the cake doesn’t taste like anything.”
Boswell called it “a cake competing with everything else.”
In the first episode, the confection judged to be the worst of “The Killer” sent the baker to the 13th floor of the Henson Hotel, never to come back. However, in the second episode, there was a twist that ended up sparing Davis from that cruel fate: the bottom-feeder of the first round (“The Thriller”) wouldn’t participate in “The Killer” and meet the worst performer in “The Killer” in a sudden-death bake-off.
Davis — who operates Drizzle Cakes and Bakes out of her home — faced Marcus Brackett, a culinary specialist for the U.S. Navy, in the 60-minute sudden-death round. Both contestants had to pick one of three desserts (each judge chose their death row last wish dessert) and make it in cupcake form. Davis made a lemon meringue pie cupcake with lemon curd and silver and gold sprinkles in a nod to Hall’s psychic costume on the show. The judges were more positive of her confection than in “The Killer.”
“I love the brightness of it; it definitely says lemon meringue pie,” Hall said. “The texture of the coins around the outside makes you feel like the crunch of the crust of a Lemon Meringue pie. It has three different textures, which I appreciate.”
“This is so delightful — the lemon curd is definitely said, and it’s filling the entire cupcake inside,” Boswell said.
Brackett, who made a mint chocolate sundae cupcake, was eliminated from the show. Ten of the original 12 contestants remain for the third episode, which will air next Monday at 9 p.m. on Food Network.
