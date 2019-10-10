OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Family YMCA is hosting a one-day class, Halloween Extreme Makeover, in collaboration with Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26.
Students will start at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts Studio Theater, where they will learn how to create a costume, apply makeup and a “thrilling” dance.
After the class, students will have the opportunity to perform their dance in their costumes and makeup at The Armory Stage during the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, and then lead the downtown trick or treating at noon.
The deadline to sign up for the Halloween Extreme Makeover class is Oct. 20. The cost is $40 for both members and non-members and students are asked to bring old material or clothes to use for the costume creation.
Each student will receive a makeup kit. Sign up online at shiawasseeymca.org, by stopping by the Shiawassee Family YMC, 515 W. Main St., or by calling (989) 725-8136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.