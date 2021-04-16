Saginaw Fair officials say in-person event planned

CHESANING —Saginaw County Fair officials this week announced they are planning an in-person fair this summer.
“Saginaw County Fair will be back this year!!,” fair officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “We are excited to announce we are planning on FAIR August 3rd - 7th, 2021!! We will be following all the State Guidelines for our Fair and keeping everyone safe will be our top priority.”
Officials said some activities will take place differently and others won’t be conducted at all, but they intend to host an event at the fairgrounds outside Chesaning.
“We intend to put on the Best Fair ever within whatever State Health Guidelines & Orders exist at the time of Fair,” organizers said.
Officials said they will announced further information as the event nears.
Fair camping registration is open. Affidavits of ownership are due no later than May 10 for market ducks, turkeys, lambs, goats, hogs and feeder calves. All forms can be found at saginawcountyfair.org/Everything-fair/.
