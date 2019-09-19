FLINT — The Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 W. Bristol Road, is hosting multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 for music, laughter and encouragement featuring the Gaither Vocal Band.
The Gaither Vocal Band will share gospel classics, as well as new favorites.
This summer, the Gaither Vocal Band celebrated the release of its brand new recording, “Good Things Take Time,” produced by country and gospel music performer and studio musician Gordon Mote.
Named ASCAP’s Songwriters of the Century, the Gaithers have written more than 700 gospel songs throughout their multi-decade career, including standards “He Touched Me,” Because He Lives” and “There’s Just Something About That Name.”
Complete information, including ticket pricing and group ticket information, is available by visiting gaither.com or premierproductions.com or by calling (855) 484-1991.
