OWOSSO — High-energy dance sequences, powerful ballads and an overwhelming sense of gratitude are among the highlight’s of this year’s Holiday at Lebowsky show, which opens Friday.
The annual celebration, developed by Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts Artistic Director Garrett Bradley, will span two weekends this year, with performances slated for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Dec. 10-11, along with 3 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, and Dec. 11-12.
The group had hoped to do an outdoor version of the holiday show in 2020 — an effort to keep audiences safe during the coronavirus pandemic — but when county cases rose, the show was ultimately canceled.
“As sad as we were to lose last year, it wasn’t completely in vain,” Bradley said Tuesday. “We took a lot of what we had started and were excited about and then got to expand on it this year. … I think it’s going to be a special surprise for people.”
Bradley danced in various Lebowsky holiday shows as a child. When he returned as artistic director in 2014, he made it a point of emphasis to take that tradition and build upon it, ultimately creating the energetic, fast-paced Holiday at Lebowsky shows that audiences know today.
This year’s show features 36 singers and dancers, and while it includes a number of familiar holiday tunes — “Silver Bells and “O Holy Night” among them — new arrangements will provide a fresh spin for audiences, according to Bradley.
“I think everybody walks out of here with a feeling that Christmas is coming, the holiday is coming,” cast member Mike Windnagle said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is that we’re all just trying to create that holiday feeling before the hustle and bustle of December hits.”
This will be Windnagle’s fifth Holiday at Lebowsky show, and he’s thrilled to be back after the pandemic wiped out last year’s performances, a reality he compared to “not having the candles on the cake at your birthday.”
“This (show) is so special,” he said. “This prompted us to get our Christmas tree up at home, make sure we have lights on the house. … This kicks it off for us. It’s this show that really makes me want to be in the spirit and I just love it. I’m humming these songs, wake up singing these songs.”
“The level of talent that this show brings in from the area is phenomenal,” cast member Angie Bradley said, adding “it means everything” to be back this year for her fifth holiday show.
“It’s just such a beautiful show with the costumes and the music, the decorations,” she continued. “It just really puts people in the Christmas spirit.”
While this year’s performances will include the singing and dancing patrons have come to expect at the Lebowksy, the show will also feature many stories of thanks an appreciation to the community that’s supported the theater throughout the pandemic.
“A lot of theaters really struggled, and a lot of theaters folded, and a lot of theaters didn’t know what to do and still don’t know what to do,” Bradley said. “We have had this incredible community support the entire time, from the moment the pandemic started. Every month people are connecting with us saying, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you financially?’”
Bradley said he and the cast have approached every aspect of this year’s show from the angle of “how lucky are we to be able to do this again? And how lucky are we to be able to share this with the people?”
All performers and volunteers are vaccinated, and audience members will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, Bradley said.
Tickets are available now at lebowskycenter.com. Adult tickets are $25, with students and seniors at $22. All prices include a $2 service fee. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. During show weeks, the hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (989) 723-4003.
