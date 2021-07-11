Tennessee-based quartet to open SUMMERPraise! series

OWOSSO — The 2021 SUMMERPraise! season opens today at the Mitchell Amphitheater, 225 N. Park St., with Tribute Quartet from Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The featured program will start at 7:30 p.m. A “sing-along,” directed by Mike Reath, starts 10 minutes earlier.
Tribute Quartet started singing as a group in 2006 and includes Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Gus Gaches and Ian Owens.
Casto, the lead singer, has more than three decades in gospel music, now resides in Nashville. Singletary covers the baritone and piano parts. He and his wife, Kahlie, live in Antioch, Tennessee. Gaches, Grammy Award-winning tenor with more than 30-plus years in the music industry, contributes to the group’s blend. Owens, rounds out the harmony. He and his family live in Kentucky.
Tribute Quartet has made many appearances at the National Quartet Convention, Silver Dollar City, Dollywood and on television.
The Owosso-Area Kiwanis Club will sell soft drinks, bottled water and popcorn. A lawn chair or blanket is recommended, and an offering will be taken to help support the ministry of each music group.
Rest room facilities will be provided. In the event of rain, the Owosso Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, is the alternate rain site.
The next concert will feature The Thurstons, from Holt.
