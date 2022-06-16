The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts is postponing this weekend’s performances of the musical comedy “Something Rotten” due to a number of cast members testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Lebowsky Center.
The Lebowsky Center said performances originally slated for today, Friday and Saturday have been rescheduled to July 8 and 9 at 8 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on July 10 at 3 p.m.
Online forms have been emailed to those who held tickets for any of the three shows. The form includes the option to select another performance date, donate the value of the tickets to the Lebowsky Center, keep the value of the tickets on their account for a future performance or request a refund, according to the press release.
Brooks said patrons are encouraged to use the online form rather than calling the ticket office.
Patrons are asked to complete the online form by noon on June 20. After June 20, online tickets will be available for additional patrons to purchase, per the press release.
Visit lebowskycenter.com to purchase tickets.
