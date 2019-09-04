OWOSSO — The staff at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) was hard at work Tuesday, unwrapping and hanging pieces of artwork, as the center prepares to unveil its latest exhibit — highlighting the work of five Michigan artists — which opens today.
The new exhibit, which runs through Nov. 3, will feature the work of artists Catherine Tonning-Popowich, of Owosso; Leo Brennan, of Fenton; and the photography of David Annis, of Okemos; Angela Clayton, of Vernon; and Bruce Cornelius, of Haslett.
Clayton, a nature photographer originally from Texas, moved to Michigan 20 years ago, though it wasn’t until she suffered a traumatic brain injury nearly three years ago — which left bruising on both the front and back of her brain — that she began to see Michigan’s natural surroundings a little bit differently.
“It was like I saw everything. I could see little tiny mushrooms, I could see, you know, leaves that people were just walking past, taking for granted,” Clayton said. “When winter came around I saw snowflakes, the perfect forms of them. On just the right days they were just the right size, things like that…My husband would go on walks with me and would ask me ‘How in the world did you see that?’ I couldn’t tune everything out, I saw every little detail.”
Clayton originally began taking nature walks as a way to find peace and quiet following her brain injury.
Upon noticing all of the small, intricate details of the landscape, she began to take pictures on her phone and posted the pictures on Facebook, which led many of her family and friends to prompt her to take more, she said.
For the latest exhibit at the SAC, Clayton will have approximately 11 to 13 pieces on display including one, “Fire Within,” in honor of her nephew who is currently battling leukemia. Clayton said the proceeds from her exhibit will go toward leukemia research.
Former Lansing State Journal photographer Bruce Cornelius’ work will also be on display as part of the new SAC exhibit.
Cornelius, 85, of Haslett, worked as a photographer at the Journal for 17 years, and has been taking photographs for more than 50 years, he said.
He bought his first camera when he was 28, he continued, and credits a close group of fellow photographers/mentors with making him better at his craft.
“We really critiqued each other’s work, and we were unmerciful. If you messed up, you heard about it,” Cornelius said. “It was the best kind of competition, you were always competing and if somebody took a great photograph, it didn’t bother you…You looked at it and thought, ‘How the hell did you do that? What can I do to change that and make it mine?’”
Cornelius will have up to 12 photographs on display during the exhibit, depending on space, he said.
After all these years, Cornelius said the excitement of sharing his work never gets old.
“When you take a photograph, you don’t take it for yourself, you take it to share, and when somebody says ‘That’s really nice,’ that’s just a thrill to me, and I’ve never lost that thrill,” Cornelius said. “I’m sharing the way I see with you…When I worked at the Journal, if I took a photograph that ran in the paper, at that time 76,000 people saw that everyday, and that’s a thrill, there’s no question about it.”
The public will have an opporunity to meet the artists and enjoy food and drinks at the SAC during a public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The exhibit will also be available during the SAC’s regular hours through Nov. 3: noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
