OWOSSO — The Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library is hosting veteran Gary Higgins in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Battle of the Bulge was Germany’s last major offensive of World War II in December 1944 through January 1945. It is also known as Operation Mist and the Ardennes Offensive.
Higgins will be speaking about the battle, which British Prime Minster Winston Churchill described as “undoubtedly the greatest American battle of the war and will, I believe, be regarded as an ever-famous American victory.”
The program is free and pre-registration is not required. For more information, call (989) 725-5134.
