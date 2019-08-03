PERRY — Vendor opportunities are available for the 2019 PerryFest planned for Sept. 21 at the Festival grounds, 203 W. Polly St.
Applications are now available for arts and crafts vendors and flea market vendors, as well as commercial and home-operated businesses.
Food vendors are also sought, including one opening for a sit-down, family-style dinner.
Applications may be viewed/downloaded from perry.mi.us (look for the PerryFest link); or at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St.
For more information, call 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (517) 625-6155, ext. 235, or email events@perry.mi.us.
