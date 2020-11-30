Passport to winter fun

OWOSSO — The city of Owosso has won a $150,000 state grant enabling the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission to move forward with a plan to rehabilitate the former swimming pool building in Grove Holman Park.
The plan now includes moving the city’s portable ice-skating rink from Bentley Park to Grove Holman Park, where the rink will be located next to the renovated structure, to feature a new warming center and bathroom facilities.
“The building has sat empty for years, so to bring it back to life and use it is great for Owosso,” said assistant to the city manager Amy Fuller, who wrote the grant. “A lot of people have childhood memories of the building, which used to be the locker room and bathrooms for the old city pool.”
The grant, awarded by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Recreation Passport program, requires a 25 percent city match of $50,000. Fuller said the city is aiming to begin rehabilitation work in 2021.
The building’s interior was damaged by a fire several years ago. Once renovated, the structure will boast a warming area with chairs and tables, restrooms relocated for greater accessibility and a concession area in which area nonprofits and other groups can sell hot chocolate and other items.
In addition, the building will be fitted out with electrical, plumbing and heating; a new ceiling and flooring; and new paint, Fuller said.
The 52-by-112-foot lined skating rink costing $6,000, was installed about six years ago in Bentley Park but has suffered from being set up on a surface that isn’t level, causing frozen water to build up in one corner, Fuller said.
In the 6-acre Grove Holman Park, the rink will stretch across flat, grassy land, in the same spot where a swimming pool was located before it was removed and filled in with soil. The rink will be surrounded by a fence, she said.
“With the sledding hill, Grove Holman Park is an ideal location for the rink,” Fuller said. “You can go ice skating, then go inside the building for a hot cocoa. It’s going to be the only heated parks building in Owosso.”
Grove Holman is also the site of a skate park, installed in 2019.
“(The rink is) one of many projects started to not only improve our park, but to give our youngsters (and those of us young at heart) a place to enjoy the whole year ‘round,” Michael Espich, former parks and recreation commission chairman, said. “Congratulations to the city’s Amy Fuller, who gave the grant the time it needed to get it through.”
Fuller’s first application for the Recreation Passport grant last year was denied. Her reapplication, filed in the spring, was approved for the maximum amount allowed.
Funding for the grant program is derived from sales of Michigan’s Recreation Passport, required for vehicle entry into Michigan’s 103 state parks, 140 state forest campgrounds, hundreds of miles of state trails, historic sites, hundreds of boating access sites and other outdoor spaces. Ten percent of every passport sale goes to the grant program.
Tuesday, the state DNR announced approving nearly $2 million in recreation grants for local park and trail improvement and development.
Eighteen communities, including Owosso, are sharing $1.926 million for various projects.
Projects were scored and selected from a field of 59 grant applications seeking $6.5 million in local funding. Successful applicants outlined projects designed to broaden public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.
Fuller said the city of Owosso’s $50,000 grant match obligation will be covered by funds generated by the parks and recreation millage previously approved by city residents.
“Owosso residents have shown their support for our parks with this millage,” she said. “Without their support, we couldn’t have applied for this grant.”
Correction: Funding for the grant is provided by taxpayers.
