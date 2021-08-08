BENNINGTON TWP. — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts is offering a unique combination to close out its marathon summer season, pairing a traditional storytelling approach with a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame worthy soundtrack in its latest production “Head Over Heels.”
The two-act musical features its fair share of comedy and romance, articulating an overall message of unconditional love and acceptance using the extensive catalogue of 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s.
The Los Angeles-based group will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October. A five-piece band will join Lebowsky’s 22-member cast on stage, tackling some of the band’s hit songs, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” offering audience members an opportunity to dance and sing under the stars at Fortitude Farms and Events, 4377 S. M-52.
The show opens at 8 p.m. Aug. 11, with additional performances Aug. 13-15. It’s the first two-act musical staged by the Lebowsky in nearly 18 months, according to Artistic Director Garrett Bradley, and the second production staged outdoors at Fortitude this summer.
“We think it just fits the outdoor summer atmosphere really well,” Bradley said of the show Tuesday. “People will laugh, they can sing along and there’s some heart in it, too, which is great.”
Like many organizations, members of the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts have worked tirelessly over the last year and a half to plan shows amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions, only to repeatedly make the difficult decision it wasn’t the right time to resume performances.
With local virus numbers leveling off and warm weather seemingly abundant, the theater organization opted to transition things outdoors this summer, paying homage to well-known singer-songwriters with “Icons: The Show Must Go On” June 16-19 at Fortitude, along with July performances outside the Lebowsky Center on Park Street, dubbed “Pop Up on Park.”
In pursuing a musical, Bradley wanted to make the most of the outdoor space at Fortitude. Oftentimes cast members are tasked with creating the magic of outdoors inside the confines of a traditional theater, but in this instance, it’s all about embracing the natural surroundings, according to Bradley.
“The whole premise of the show takes place with the cast going on a journey and they’re outdoors, they’re camping, they’re traveling, so we just felt like under the stars, outside, this would be a perfect setting for it,” he said.
The modern musical fairy tale follows the royal court of Arcadia, who embark on a journey to save their kingdom from extinction. The expedition sparks many unlikely connections between members, cultivating a message of love and acceptance regardless of one’s gender or sexual identity.
“I think that it’s a really important story given a lot of the things that are going on in the world right now,” said Isa Rodriguez, who plays the role of younger sister Philoclea. “I think it has a really comedic and energetic way of bringing (issues surrounding sex and gender identity) to light and letting people kind of enjoy a show where it’s not so straightforward. You kind of have to do some thinking. …Hopefully everybody leaves with a new perspective.”
Fellow cast member Meghan Corbett, portraying the role of Mopsa, said what she loves most about the show is its inclusive message.
“I’d never done a show (before) where there was an out, non-binary character and where transgender issues are even talked about,” Corbett said. “It’s nice to finally be in a show where these things are being talked about, talking about pronouns and what it means to identify as a they/them individual. I really enjoy the fact that it’s such a fun show and it’s bringing light to these serious issues.”
Lebowsky cast members began rehearsing for the show July 6. The cast transitioned from the confines of the downtown Owosso theater, 122 E. Main St., to Fortitude on Sunday.
“It’s been just under five weeks,” Bradley said. “Normally we have a little bit longer to run our musicals but this cast has really committed with this whole condensed summer. We’ve been working every week on a show so everybody’s been really invested.”
Performing outdoors has come with its fair share of challenges, Bradley admits, including a much more extensive set-up and tear-down process. All light and sound equipment, instruments, costumes and props are packed up and stowed away following each performance in an effort to avoid any weather-related damage. Bug spray has also become a staple at rehearsals, he quipped.
“I think in a way it kind of has forced the whole cast and crew to bond even more and step up,” Bradley said. “Everybody takes on a piece of that puzzle and I think that just adds a little bit more to the magic of putting it all on, that we’re able to unload and load it every night.”
Rodriguez recently graduated from Michigan State University, noting this may be one of her final summers in the area as she plans to move elsewhere. Having performed at the Lebowsky since for the better part of three years, she wants to make the most of every single opportunity with this group.
“This place honestly means a lot to me,” Rodriguez said. “As a student that wants to continue pursuing this career, these people and this place just kind of remind me of what I love doing. There’s this pressure of everybody wanting to put on the best show but there’s also so much love and passion and enjoyment in these people and in the way we run the rehearsals that it makes the experiences here unbelievable.
“I would just rather be here than anywhere else at this point in time, you know? It’s amazing.”
For more information on “Head Over Heels,” visit lebowskycenter.com or call (989) 723-4003.
