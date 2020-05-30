OWOSSO — Imagine while quarantining from COVID-19 with your adult children and grandchildren you are awoken in the middle of the night and told to get out because a massive wave of flood water is coming right at your house.
What might not even be plausible in a thriller novel actually happened to local artist Marti Liddle-Lameti on May 19, when her new home on Sanford Lake in Midland County was damaged by a flood after a dam on the Tittabawassee River gave way.
One casualty was Liddle-Lameti’s new art studio in the house’s lower level. With flood levels reaching 51/2 feet, equipment in the studio was destroyed, and many of her fiber paintings along with textiles collected over a lifetime were clogged with mud, debris and water.
Instead of bemoaning the double whammy, on Thursday the retired Owosso High School art teacher was counting her blessings and expressing gratitude to the more than a dozen friends in Shiawassee County who came rushing to help.
“My heart is back in Owosso, and most of my friends are there,” Liddle-Lameti said during a telephone conversation from her damaged home in Sanford, where she’s managing the cleanup and rebuild.
“They have been able to salvage so much of my art. It’s such a blessing and I am so thankful,” she continued. “What happened has taken me aback, but I know many people are much worse off than me.”
Friends — and friends of friends — made the still-difficult drive up to Sanford Lake and packed up multiple boxes of damaged artwork and materials. Back in Owosso, they distributed the items among themselves for cleaning and drying.
One helper was Robert Doran-Brockway, former director of the Owosso Historical Commission and a neighbor of Liddle-Lameti and her husband, Richard Lameti.
“Marti called me after it happened, and I was horrified and concerned,” Doran-Brockway said. “I knew she had just opened up her studio, and there was all this equipment and fabrics she’d been saving all of her life. I asked myself what we could do to save them.”
Cleaning the rolls of wool, silks and other materials is a painstaking process, done by hand. First, the dried mud and debris in each piece of fabric must be picked out. Then the piece is soaked in water, gently wrung out and dipped again into water with a touch of vinegar added. Finally, the fabric must be spread out and air-dried.
Debbie Gilbert, a fellow artist and friend of Liddle-Lameti, drove up to the house in Sanford Monday to try to salvage balls of fibers.
“We’re very good friends,” Gilbert said. “I think it’s fabulous (that other people are helping). Marti is a very giving person to the community, and she would do the same thing for any of us.”
Linda Beeman, an artist who specializes in Japanese woodblock print, is working to restore four of her own pieces —previously sold to Liddle-Lameti — that were damaged in the studio, and another paper artwork.
“We’re a community,” Beeman said. “This is what community does.”
Other area friends who are pitching in include businessman Tim Alderman, who donated the use of industrial fans, Tracey Peltier, Frank Livingston, Wyman Brown, Richard Lowe, Deb Gregoricka, Cheri Ramirez, Karen Marumoto, Jeff Deason, Karen Van Epps, Diane Cutler and Dan Williams.
Of course, losing the studio was only part of the damage sustained by the flood. Water rolled into the home’s lower level, reaching the main floor. The force of the waves was so strong, doors were breached. Workers have been scraping off several inches of mud from floors.
“It’s so much worse than people are even imagining,” Liddle-Lameti said. “Unless you can see it, you can’t imagine the destruction. I’m just kind of putting one foot forward at a time.”
The house needs extensive rebuilding, and because it isn’t located in a flood plain, it’s not covered by flood insurance, she said.
Just getting all the occupants of the house to safety was challenging. Led by Liddle-Lameti’s son, Andrew Lameti, the group grabbed a couple of belongings and left. By then, some roads were closed. Boats were crashing into highway overpasses, Liddle-Lameti recalled.
“We had a hard time getting out,” she said.
The flood waters receded almost as quickly as they had rolled in. Sanford Lake, a 1,250-acre impoundment created by the Sanford dam a hundred years ago, is now empty. The Lametis found hundreds of fish gasping for breath in the art studio, and there were thousands more in the dry lake.
The flood followed torrential rains that proved too much for two major dams upstream of Midland, a city of 40,000 people, to handle. First, the Edenville dam collapsed while the downstream Sanford dam was overwhelmed, unleashing a record-setting surge of water into the city.
About 10,000 residents were told to evacuate after the Edenville dam failed. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and more recently called for an investigation into the cause of the dam collapse.
Liddle-Lameti said volunteers from churches and other organizations are coming by her house daily, offering bottled water, food, cleaning supplies and other assistance.
“People have been generous, gracious and loving — and all while they’re wearing masks and standing apart, because this is happening during COVID-19,” she said.
Liddle-Lameti is a professional textile artist. Her work has been shown in several galleries and is regularly displayed at the Shiawassee Arts Center. She taught art and headed up the art department at OHS, and taught at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids as an adjunct.
When she and her husband built a second home on Sanford Lake, the best part was being able to have a fully functioning art studio, she said. She’s determined to have one again.
The coronavirus and flood have shown her what’s truly important in life, namely, family. And friends — from all walks of life and political persuasions.
“Republicans and Democrats, it doesn’t matter. When you forget about the polarization, you realize that together we stand, divided we fall,” said Doran-Brockway, a Democratic candidate for the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, District 2. “What Marti’s friends are doing really says that when we all pull together, we make things happen.”
