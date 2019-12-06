Sleepy Hollow to host ‘fat bike’ ride

VICTOR TWP. — EPIC Mountain Bike, a group of mountain bike riders from mid-Michigan, is hosting a “Global Fat Bike Day” at Sleepy Hollow State Park Saturday.
According to Jen Eyre, a rider with EPIC Mountain Bike, Global Fat Bike Day is the first Saturday in December each year. She said the event is the largest of its kind in the state.
Fat bikes are intended for off-road travel and have oversized tires and rims. The tire air pressure can be adjusted to accommodate a wide variety of terrains. They have taken off in popularity in recent years.
“The bikes are very good for climbing and can be used in any weather. A regular mountain bike’s tires cut through the snow while fat bike tires tend to sit on top of it. They just give you a lot of extra traction. It’s sort of like a snowshoe effect” Eyre said.
Eyre describes EPIC Mountain Bike as “a casual group of bike riders that started a few years ago.”
“A few people got together weekly and we started to post when our rides were and it’s just grown from there,” she said
Eyre is a Laingsburg-area resident. She said the group got started riding together in the area.
“EPIC started in the Laingsburg area and Sleepy Hollow is actually our home trail, if you will. We ride out there year-round. It’s the only larger trail with a larger amount of mileage in the area that can support an event like this,” Eyre said.
Last year it was snowing and about 150 people came out. This year the group is hoping to have 300 riders.
The event is open to all ages and riders with minimal skills are encouraged to attend. Although the group prefers people have fat-tire bikes, regular mountain bikes are allowed to participate as well.
There is no cost to attend. Everyone who participates in the event gets a free raffle ticket and prizes will be auctioned off afterward. Eyre said the reason the event is able to be put on cost-free is all the dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors of the event.
Saturday, riders will gather at Sleepy Hollow in the morning and there will be coffee and hot chocolate. The group bike ride begins at 10 a.m.
Eyre estimates the group ride will take about two hours. The longest loop is about 13 miles, but riders can exit the trail at any point.
“If you just want to do one or two miles there is a loop for that, it’s very accommodating for any rider,” Eyre said.
After the ride, there will be a macaroni and cheese cook-off to see who has the best recipe. There will also be catered food from Chucky D’s Barbecue.
“It’s just a nice, laid-back day where you can get to know other bikers,” Eyre said.
Sleepy Hollow supervisor Dave Zmikly said the trails will be open to the public as well Saturday.
He added the event will be among the largest the park hosts.
“In the summer we sometimes have groups of 30 to 50 riders, but nothing like this. Saturday’s event is usually the biggest biking event of the year,” Zmikly said.
